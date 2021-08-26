Ciara launches new women’s fashion brand LITA

“We want to pour love, respect and care into every part of the process,” the Grammy-winning singer said.

Loading the player...

Ciara has unveiled the first women’s line for The House of LR&C, the company she co-founded with her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, and Lululemon alum Christine M. Day.

“Our acronyms are the house of love, respect and care,” said the Grammy-winning singer and mother of three, Yahoo reports.

“We want to pour love, respect and care into every part of the process,” she continued in a new interview. “I think as we all can see, the world is ever-evolving, ever-changing, and there are also so many things that are creating challenges economically, environmentally. I think the greatest thing for us is, we want to be able to impact through it all. If we’re not doing that then we’re not doing our job at the house.”

As theGrio reported, before launching, the team carefully organized a research community of more than 500 participants, all of whom belong to The House of LR&C’s target demographic: Gen-Z.

Forbes notes that Gen-Z, which currently represents a whopping 20% (over 67 million) of the U.S. population, also has the distinction of being the most racially and ethnically diverse generation yet.

The House of LR&C consists of a men’s apparel line, Good Man Brand, and Human Nation, and now a women’s collection as part of a new brand, LITA.

“This is a lifelong dream,” Ciara said of the clothing lines. “I was saying to someone the other week about why I was launching another [brand], and I was just saying how I have a bucket list of things, my entrepreneurial bucket list, and I would say that this is one of those things that I’ve been wanting to do for years.”

Ciara’s LITA stands for “love is the answer.” The line is available on thehouseoflrc.com, as well as online and in select store locations at Nordstrom.

“Nordstrom is a great partner with a very evolved and loyal customer base that is the heart of that 18-to 35-year-old woman in particular,” explained Day, The House of LR&C’s chief executive officer. “And they have the ability to have high reach from the beginning, which helps us acquire customers for our own D-to-C. And, obviously, we’ve designed some product that will be exclusive to our own direct-to-consumer channel.”

LITA is launching with 160 items priced between $68 to $895.

“We often say, ‘You don’t have to sacrifice fashion to be sustainable,’” said Ciara. “And that’s a foundational pillar that we stand on. We really believe in that. Like, why can’t you look really fly or be fashionable while also be creatively conscious? Why not?”

Ciara is aiming to make The House of LR&C “a billion-dollar company.”

“I’m so excited,” said Ciara of the launch. “I can get a little emotional, because I think about like, wow, that little girl with this dream…You know, when you first start out, you’re a young girl with the big vision, big dreams, and it’s like, ‘OK, I hope to have some of these kinds of awards one day. I hope to kind of sell this many records.’”

“All of these cool things that I think are great to dream of. But then when you get the opportunity to do those cool things, you start to really put into perspective why,” she explained.

ICiara performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Continuing, Ciara added, “And then you also start to factor in how blessed you are to be one of the few people that have the opportunity to have big platforms, out of the billions of people in the world.”

“There has to be something more to this than just, you know, getting glammed up — which I do love the process of and performing on stages, which is amazing — but there’s this incredible opportunity that comes along with that, and that is being able to impact. That is being able to make a difference. And to be honest, the mission to impact is now at the top of my list.”

According to the report, 3% of net revenue from The House of LR&C goes to Ciara and Wilson’s nonprofit Why Not You Foundation, which supports children’s health and education.

This story contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Blue Telusma

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!