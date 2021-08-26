Rihanna announces third Savage x Fenty show in Instagram video

The show will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, beginning Sept. 24

Rihanna isn’t letting a pandemic slow her down. The Barbados native announced that she’s putting on a fashion show for her Savage x Fenty line for the third consecutive year.

The show, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3, will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, with streaming available beginning Sept. 24.

The singer premiered Savage x Fenty Vol. 1 in 2019 featuring performances from Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Migos, and more. Vol. 2 aired in 2020 with performances by Rosalía, Travis Scott, and Lizzo, among others.

Rihanna is listed as both an executive producer and creative director of the upcoming Vol. 3. She made the announcement via her Instagram account on August 26.

In the promotional video, the “We Found Love” songstress is dressed in a blue sequined mini-halter dress as she moves seductively while watching her reflection through several mirrors.

Her signature short cut also makes a return in the form of a mullet and she rocks several lingerie looks from the line throughout the video.

Savage X Fenty has done wonders for Rihanna’s business empire and overall brand expansion.

Just this month, several media outlets reported that her beauty and fashion lines put her in the billionaire’s club. According to Business Insider, the bulk of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her lingerie line and her makeup brand Fenty Beauty. The report values the lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, at $1 billion, while Fenty Beauty is worth an estimated $2.8 billion.

Her overall net worth is now estimated to be $1.7 billion, making her the richest female musician in the world as well as the wealthiest female entertainer besides Oprah Winfrey.

Rihanna hit the scene with her first album Music of the Sun in 2005. Since then, she’s earned eight Grammy awards. Her first venture outside of music came in 2011 with a fragrance, Reb’l Fleur, reportedly earning more than $80 million in sales in its first year. Nearly a dozen fragrances have been released since.

Rihanna accepts the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

She launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 with the goal of normalizing makeup inclusivity for women of color.

The brand offers products made for a broad array of skin tones. The lingerie line was launched shortly after that, offering sizes ranging from XS to plus sizes. Memberships are available for exclusive purchases and rewards.

Rihanna launched a high-end fashion line as well under the Fenty umbrella, but put a hold on expanding it during the pandemic.

