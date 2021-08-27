Fox reveals first look at ‘Our Kind of People’ with Yaya DaCosta

The Fox series also stars Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis and more

A new Black drama series is on it’s way to Fox. Our Kind of People is set to debut this fall, and stars Yaya DaCosta in a story that is set to follow the rich and powerful Black elite in Oak Bluffs. Now, Fox has dropped an official sneak peek of the series.

Our Kind of People is from the minds of writer and executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Grey’s Anatomy) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday). Based on the book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series is set “in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard” and stars DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and more.

The exclusive sneak peek features interviews with the entire cast speaking about the series and the timeliness of the story. The sneak peek beginswith a voice over saying, “This is the perfect time for this show because it’s long overdue.”

“The Black elite, a group of people who have had money for a very long time, who will pass it on from generation to generation, which is a part of Black culture that we’ve never seen before,” Joe Morton, previously on Scandal, sharedin the clip.

DaCosta then tells the audience, “It’s a story of triumph, there’s a lot that I think people are just going to connect to…I don’t think anything like this has been seen on TV so, it’s really exciting.”

The rest of the cast, including Chestnut, Nadine Ellis, and Lance Gross make appearances in the sneak peek, which also shows exclusive footage of the show’s lavish and stylish scenes. “There’s always room for champagne…there’s always a reason for the event,” Ellis shared in the clip.

Per the official series description, the series, “follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement.”

Our Kind of People premieres Tuesday SEPT. 21 @9/8c on Fox, with the first episode directed by Tasha Smith (9-1-1, Big Sky, P-Valley). Check out the exclsuvie first look at the series below:

