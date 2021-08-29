Alabama cop gaining notoriety for resemblance to Dwayne Johnson: ‘It’s flattering’

Eric Fields has been a Patrol Lieutenant for Alabama's Morgan County Sheriff's Department for nearly two decades and is often mistaken for the former wrestler

Eric Fields has been a Patrol Lieutenant for Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Department for nearly two decades. Well, it looks like he should consider another career as a Dwayne Johnson look-alike.

Fields, 37, has been noticed for looking very similar to actor and former wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Fields is bald, has a muscular physique, and has a similar chin and bone structure in the face as the ex-WWE superstar. The Morgan County Sheriff’s office even posted a photo on Facebook of Fields with a citizen who heard about Fields’ resemblance and asked one of Field’s co-workers if he could see for himself.

“This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock”,” said the post. “Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

Fields was worried the citizen would be disappointed, but both parties were pleased with the encounter.

“The blessing was really for me because he had a spirit that was just such a great person to meet,” Fields told AL.com. “He’s the real celebrity. Everybody knew him and loved him. It was a blessing to me. I go trying to bless someone else, and I come out with the blessing of meeting him. I wish the actual Rock could meet this kid. He’s the hometown hero.”

Alabama cop Eric Fields and Dwayne Johnson (Credit: Morgan County Sherriff’s Office and Getty Images)

Fields contends that it’s been “a running joke” for some time now. In fact, sometimes people will ask him to reenact some of Johnson’s signature wrestling catchphrases, such as “Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?” If the mood sets him right, he may even do an impression.

Not only that, but Fields says that people have also stated he’s a dead ringer for actor Vin Diesel, who co-starred with Johnson in several editions of the Fast and Furious film franchise.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields said. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

Fields has been with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years and currently works as a Patrol Lieutenant, a firearms instructor, and overseer of tactical training. Prior to that he had worked the Sheriff’s office as a member of its special victims unit and worked with drug-endangered children.

He worked his way up over the years. After being sworn in as a Deputy Marshal, he was promoted to corporal, then from a sergeant to lieutenant.

