Naomi Campbell says she gave up finding ‘soulmate’ for supermodel career

Campbell also sent love to Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka in a cover story for 'The Cut'

Supermodel legend Naomi Campbell says she gave up finding her “soulmate” for her career in a recent feature for The Cut.

At 51, Campbell is just getting started. The supermodel has been incredibly busy as of late with the arrival of her first child, as well as her thriving career and business opportunities, theGrio previously reported. In a stunning new feature for The Cut, Campbell opens up about his new chapter in her life, and what comes next after becoming “a global icon.”

British model Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Kenneth Ize show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

In the revealing feature as their Fall Fashion cover star, Campbell is refreshingly reflective, breaking down what she thinks about her journey so far and some sacrifices she had to make along the way. One, she shares, is finding “a soulmate.”

She explained in the feature, “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you. It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

She continued, “I don’t have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am…and for sure when I was younger, I wasn’t always using it in the right way. It takes growth.”

Still, despite not finding her “soulmate,” she insists that she has plenty of fruitful and important relationships in her life.

“I’ve had extremely long friendships that are still very present in my life to this day — 30, 33, 35 years on. I’m grateful for those people in my life. They know me better than anyone…I’m grateful for my mother and our closeness and her understanding,” she shared.

She continued, “I’m not out here on my own…It’s simple, and it’s small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love. And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it’s important for me to remember to say ‘Thank you.’”

Naomi Campbell speaks onstage at WSJ. Magazine at WSJ Tech Live at The Montage Laguna Beach on October 22, 2019 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images WSJ. Magazine )

Campbell also gives huge shoutouts to Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, two other Black women thrust into the public eye at a young age.

“I know that it must have been so hard for these young ladies to actually just finally be able to come out and say it: ‘Enough.’ God knows there are people in the past who have suffered and not been able to come out…everyone just expects them to be perfect and be on every single time. I just have total praise and respect, and I’m in awe that they had the courage to do the right thing, to take care of themselves,'” she said.

She gives specific advice to all other women of color in the interview, saying, “Go, go, go, go, go, go, go, and go! Go for gold! Take it.”

