Royal staffers rescind claims of bullying against Meghan Markle, book says

It looks like the Duchess of Sussex is vindicated once again. Per a new edition of bestseller Finding Freedom, two sources have confirmed that royal staffers have rescinded their claims of bullying against Meghan Markle that surfaced earlier this year.

2021 saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally share their story after their much talked about exit from the royal family, theGrio previously reported. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle and Prince Harry revealed dark aspects of living in the royal family, their frustrations with “The Firm” and even some disturbing discussions of concern surrounding their son Archie‘s skin tone.

A week ahead of the interview, damaging stories surrounding the Duchess suddenly started to surface, including bullying allegations from a staff member at Kensington Palace.

Of course, the royal couple shot down these claims right away, claiming them to be a part of a “smear campaign” ahead of the interview. A statement from their communications team at the time read, “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”

Now, it seems they may have been right about those claims, seeing that two sources have confirmed those bullying claims have been rescinded.

Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is a bestselling book detailing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down in the royal family. Recently rereleased in paperback, the latest edition includes a new epilogue that revealed the news that the claims were rescinded. The epilogue dives into the complaint, reportedly made by Jason Knauf per The Times, Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary.

“Sources confirmed that upon discovery of Jason [Knauf]’s email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded,” the epilogue reads.

The original article in The Times also detailed an alleged meeting between Harry and Knauf in which he “pleaded” for him not to pursue the complaint. The epilogue also shuts down this claim, revealing that the meeting did not take place at all.

The fallout of the Oprah interview was massive, with international conversations surrounding mental health, bullying and racism taking place in media outlets everywhere. One of the biggest moments was an explosive meltdown from British personality Piers Morgan, who infamously walked off the set of Good Morning Britain when confronted with, what many have called, questionable and often racist commentary when it came to Markle.

Per a recent investigation regarding whether or not Morgan was in breach of broadcasting code when discussing Markle, Morgan has been officially “been cleared.” Although Morgan received a record number of 50,000 complaints regarding his rhetoric surrounding the Duchess, he was technically not in breach following the investigation.

