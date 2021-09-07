Power’s Rotimi expecting first child with fiancée Vanessa Mdee

"We are super excited to welcome our son," the couple shared.

Actor Rotimi and fiancée Vanessa Mdee are expecting their first baby together, a son. They shared their maternity photos on social media.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” the couple shared with PEOPLE. “We love it.”

Mdee, a 33-year-old Tanzanian singer/songwriter, said of her pregnancy journey so far, “He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed.”

Rotimi, 32, and Mdee met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans and later got engaged in 2020.

Their maternity photos were taken by Leslie Andrews and come amid the release of Rotimi’s debut album All or Nothing. He told PEOPLE that his fiancée is destined to be a “very passionate, love and protective mom.” Mdee said the Power and Coming 2 America actor is “definitely going to be the cool, calm, collected and fun dad who’s also a great communicative disciplinarian.”

Rotimi shared the maternity photos on his Instagram account along with the caption, “My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything I have!”

In a follow-up post of his lady-love he wrote, “You belong in a museum, baby 🙌🏽…. Buttascotch prince on the way.”

Meanwhile, Rotimi told Billboard that his debut album, out now on all streaming services, reflected “how I feel about my situation.”

He continued, “You gotta go hard or go home and we wanted to make something that I poured everything into. With the way we have it structured, the music, all of my talents and ideas it’s like, you might as well go crazy or don’t do it at all. Give everything you got,” he tells the outlet.

When asked why now is the perfect time to release it, the singer/actor explained that he “found out so many different sides of my musical ability” during the COVID lockdown last year.

“I’ve been working on this album for a year and a half. Ever since COVID. Last February, I built a studio in my house and literally just locked myself in and recorded,” he explained. “I found out so many different sides of my musical ability and have been getting better and better. It was the first time I was ever able to focus on music for a long period of time because I’ve always been balancing the two, [acting and music]. For me it was like, ‘Go crazy. You got no excuses now, so go crazy. Do everything you said you wanted to do and create a project that people love.”

Rotimi is set to appear in the highly anticipated House Party remake via New Line and HBO Max.

