Laurence Fishburne is missing from Matrix reboot, and fans want answers

Fishburne revealed in 2020 that he was "not invited" to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel

It’s time to return to The Matrix. While Laurence Fishburne seems to be missing, the new trailer for the upcoming Matrix sequel, The Matrix Resurrections has officially dropped and fans want answers as to where Morpheus is (or who is playing him).

The Matrix, which premiered in 1999, is still one of the most beloved science fiction films of all time. Spawning two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, the trilogy ended in November 2003. Now, fans are set to get another taste of the franchise when the highly anticipated sequel comes to theaters and HBO Max later this year.

The official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections finally dropped on Thursday, and now fans are breaking down the trailer moments and have plenty of questions for the series.

Laurence Fishburne (L) and Keanu Reeves attend a handprint ceremony honoring Reeves at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX forecourt on May 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The trailer immediately reintroduces viewers to iconic characters from the original, including Keanu Reaves as Neo and Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity. The film also brings some A-list actors to the sequel, including Watchmen‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff. Still, the trailers left some fans scratching their heads when they did not see Fishburne, who starred in all three films as Morpheus.

One user wrote, “Wait…Laurence Fishburne ain’t in the new Matrix movie? Why the hell not???” Fans also immediately clocked that Abdul-Mateen’s role seems to be eerily similar to Morpheus, leaving some to wonder if he is playing a younger version of the iconic character. One user tweeted, “There’s only one Morpheus for me and that’s you #TheMatrixResurrections,” while sharing a picture of Fishburne.

There's only one Morpheus for me and that's you #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/8lwIpDkDBr — wagos (@wagosbitto) September 9, 2021

Wait…Laurence Fishburne ain't in the new Matrix movie?



Why the hell not??? — Jeff Charles, Professional Teddy Bear (@JeffOnTheRight) September 9, 2021

Karyn Fields, wife of, Producer Joel Silver, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gina Torres, wife of, Laurence Fishburne, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Keanu Reeves attend the premiere of their film “Matrix Reloaded” at the 56th International Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Writer and freelancer Richard Newby wrote in a tweet, “Pretty bummed Laurence Fishburne isn’t in the new Matrix. There will probably be an explanation and it seems like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing a new iteration of Morpheus. But Fishburne is my favorite part of that OG series. The fact he wasn’t contacted at all makes me sad.”

Pretty bummed Laurence Fishburne isn’t in the new Matrix. There will probably be an explanation and it seems like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing a new iteration of Morpheus. But Fishburne is my favorite part of that OG series. The fact he wasn’t contacted at all makes me sad. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 7, 2021

In a post on Thursday morning, Abdul-Mateen II took to his Instagram account to confirm that he is in fact playing Morpheus in the film. He wrote in a caption, “MORPHEUS ⁣#TheMatrixMovie,” along with a still from the trailer.

This recasting may explain why Fishburne revealed last year that he was “not invited” to the sequel, as theGrio previously reported. He told New York Magazine at the time, “I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

