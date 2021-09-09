Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host goes viral after sending heartfelt message to now-adult fans

Steve Burns explained why he left the show on such an abrupt note and says he's proud to be a part of the show's legacy

This week, the original host of the popular children’s show Blue’s Clues woke up the inner child in many of his now-adult fans after sharing a heartfelt message explaining his abrupt departure.

Blue’s Clue’s debuted on Sept. 8, 1996 starring host Steve Burns, who helped young viewers solve low-stakes mysteries with his animated pet dog, Blue. But much to the chagrin of his fans, in a 2002 episode, the actor abruptly left the show, explaining that his brother Joe would be taking over for him.

Monday, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the series, Burns surprised the internet by posting a touching message on the Nick Jr. Twitter account addressing how he left the series.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

“You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I’m leaving,'” he recalled.

“Can we just talk about that?” he then asked in the same style he used to address the camera with on the show. “Because I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kind of got up and went to college. That was really challenging by the way, but great, because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

“Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time,” he continued. “And it’s just… it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of that has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.”

The now 47-year old concluded the emotional video by thanking his viewers for continuing to be his friend and showing him so much love.

“I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends…”

Given the particularly difficult year many have experienced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Burn’s message immediately struck a chord on social media, and instantly went viral with over a half a million retweets in just the first 48 hours.

Steve Burns (Nickelodeon)

“Not to be dramatic but steve from blue’s clues saying he’s proud of me is all that matters,” wrote actress Rachel Zegler.

“Realizing that my abandonment issues were stemming from Steve of Blue’s Clues this whole time was a revelation I was not expecting today, but I’m glad he provided so many of us who grew up with him some form of closure,” wrote another fan, echoing the sentiments of many.

“I was angry for so many years that he left us to fend for ourselves in this cold world. But I understand now… all is forgiven Steve,” summed up someone else in the comments section of fan art already being posted to pay homage to the clip.

The now widely shared clip comes just a week after the original three Blue’s Clues hosts, Burns, Donovan Patton, and Joshua Dela Cruz all reunited for a video in which they sang a song honoring the viewers of the original series and the subsequent 2019 reboot.

