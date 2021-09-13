Blue Ivy Carter becomes youngest MTV VMA winner in history

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, made history by becoming the youngest person to ever win an MTV Video Music Award

The Knowles-Carter camp received a major victory last night as the couple’s eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, made history for being the youngest MTV VMA winner ever.

The 9-year-old daughter of superstars Beyoncé Knowles and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter was honored at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for her contribution to her mother’s song “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Wizkid and SAINt JHN.

Blue Ivy is credited on the song for the 2019 album titled The Lion King: The Gift, which was later added to Beyonce’s 2020 film Black Is King. She lent her vocals to the song’s intro, as well as the ending, where she can be heard singing the “Brown Skin Girl” lyrics acapella. The young artist took home the award for Best Cinematography.

Fellow artists nominated for the Best Cinematography included Lady Gaga (“911”), Foo Fighters (“Shame Shame”), Billie Eilish (“Therefore I Am”), Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper (“Holy”), and Lorde (“Solar Power”).

The VMAs would not be the first major award that Blue Ivy has won. In March, she, alongside her mother, won the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl” at the Grammys.

This made her the second-youngest Grammy winner in the history of the award show. According to US Weekly, she has also won two Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Image Award, and a BET Her Award, all for the same song.

With all these accolades under her belt at just the age of nine, the young heiress has taken a page out of her iconic mother’s book when it comes to practicing a healthy work-life balance. In her 2021 Harper’s Bazaar interview, Beyoncé shared a few of her and Blue Ivy’s different methods of self-care.

“During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things,” Beyoncé said. “I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep.”

She added, “I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof! And I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me.

One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace. I have so much to share…and there’s more to come soon.”

