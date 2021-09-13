Actress Tanya Fear reportedly found safe after going missing in Los Angeles

Her friends and family used the hashtag #FindTanyaFear on social media to spread awareness about her disappearance.

British actress Tanya Fear has reportedly been found alive after she went missing in Los Angeles last week.

Fear, 31, was last seen on Thursday, CNN reports. She was reported missing on Sept. 9. Her friends and family used the hashtag #FindTanyaFear on social media to spread awareness about her disappearance.

“Please please please share if you have mutually in the LA/Hollywood bowl area. My cousin is missing, she has no family in the US and we’re all really worried,” a family member of Fear wrote on Twitter.

Please please please share if you have mutually in the LA/Hollywood bowl area. My cousin is missing, she has no family in the US and we’re all really worried. #lahollywoodbowl #HollywoodBowl #hollywood #missingperson https://t.co/notFGy1ZfJ — Tendai. (@MotherNurture22) September 12, 2021

Fear’s manager Alex Cole told NBC News that she had been performing stand-up comedy in the Los Angeles area.

“Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” Cole told KABC-TV on Sunday. “We’re obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

Hi Everyone, we now have updated posters that give a bit more info and show the type of hairstyle Tanya currently has. Please can we get these new posters circulating. Thanks in advance. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/dq2ZJTBIg5 — #FoundTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

On Monday, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that Fear, whose full name is Tanyaradzwa Fear, has been found safe but the department has not yet released any additional information at this time.

“We were notified by our missing persons unit that she’s been located, safe. No criminal report has been completed as there was no criminal activity surrounding her time when she was missing, and her family has been notified,” Los Angeles Police Department detective Meghan Aguilar confirmed Monday.

A missing persons report was filed for Fear on Thursday.

In a press release from her family on social media, Fear was said to have left home on Thursday without her cell phone or purse.

“After Tanya’s family in the UK contacted the UK Foreign Office, a local LAPD police officer was deployed to visit Tanya’s house but the actor was not home. She was last seen by friends on Thursday 9 September 2021,” the statement said, adding that Fear has been living in Los Angeles “for 6 years on and off.”

Fear’s mother Yvonne Marimo pleaded in the statement to “anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter home safely.”

After news broke that Fear was safe, a Twitter account dedicated to uncovering her whereabouts posted: “Tanya has been found!! We are extremely grateful to every single member of the public who helped in finding her. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Fear’s screen credits include several series on British television series, including Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders and Endeavour, as well as the films Moving Image, Kick-ass 2 and the Netflix series Spotless.

