Met Gala 2021: See the red carpet looks

The Met Gala returned for the first time since 2019, with this year's theme entitled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met Gala finally came back on Monday night, and celebrities (with their epic looks) did not disappoint. The guests showed up to the legendary red carpet to honor this year’s exhibit, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

While usually held on “the first Monday in May”, the Met Gala was held in late summer this year in New York City, as the monumental event has been split into two parts for its grand return. As theGrio previously reported, this is the first installment at The Met, with Monday night’s theme entitled, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which celebrated, “all things American fashion.”

With a virtual live-stream hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer, the Gala featured show-stopping appearances from celebrities like Rihanna, J. Lo, Lil Nas X, and more.

This year’s gala had a specific youthful flare when it came to the official co-chairs. Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, and Billie Eilish were named co-chairs earlier this year, with Vogue sharing in their announcement, “they may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme. Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the U.S.A.”

The second installment of the gala, Part Two, An Anthology of Fashion will debut in May 2022. The exhibition is set to “feature men’s and women’s dress dating from the 18th century to the present in vignettes installed in select period rooms.” The current exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will remain open from Sept. 18, 2021–Sept. 5, 2022.

For more information and to plan a visit, head to the official Met website, here.

