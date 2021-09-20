Fall TV Preview: 5 shows we can’t wait to watch

Check out the top Black shows to watch this fall season

Our Kind of People

Where to watch: FOX

When to watch: Sept. 21

Why to watch: Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.

Our Kind of People follows a strong-willed, single mom (Yaya DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement. Expect to see some gorgeous hairstyles, breathtaking ensembles, and beautiful Black people doing some very ugly things to each other in this deliciously soapy series that will keep the drama coming. The ensemble cast is full of familiar faces, including Lance Gross, Morris Chestnut, and Joe Morton.

The Wonder Years

Where to watch: ABC

When to watch: Sept. 22

Why to watch: In this re-imagining of the hit show that starred Fred Savage and ran from 1988-1994, we’ll get the same premise but this time, the story will focus on a Black family you’ll likely fall in love with. The new iteration is still set in the 1960s and stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Expect to laugh out loud at the comedic moments, courtesy of this relatable family, but brace yourself for some of the more dramatic turns the show will take, while tackling the tumultuous times its set in and what it must have been like to navigate the changing landscape of America. Another big reason to watch will be the music, which is as enticing as the talented cast.

BMF (Black Mafia Family)

Where to watch: STARZ

When to watch: Sept. 26

Why to watch: Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Tasha Smith, this show takes the drama of Power and kicks it up several notches. Based on the true story of Detroit’s infamous kingpins, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the show features an impressive cast, including Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., portraying his real-life father.

Russell Hornsby, Wood Harris, Da’Vinchi, Ajiona Alexus, Myles Truitt, Lala Anthony and Michael Briana White round out the ensemble cast that’s captivating from the very first episode.

Queens

Where to watch: FOX

When to watch: Oct. 19

Why to watch: This show has so much star power it’s sure to make a splash. Executive produced by Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story, Queens stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylore Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

The series follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. The familiar faces the series boasts, along with the musical performances, are enough to put this on our radar.

Insecure

Where to watch: HBO

When to watch: Oct. 24

Why to watch: The show that changed the TV landscape when it burst onto the scene in 2016 will takes its last bow when it returns to HBO for its final season on Oct. 24. We’ll have to say goodbye to the beloved series that launched its creator, Issa Rae, into super-stardom along with so many other talents, including Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales, among others.

Considering the impact that Insecure has had on the culture, the final season of the hilarious and heart-warming show that follows friends as they navigate adulting in Los Angeles is sure to be bittersweet to say the least.

