Abby D. Phillip reveals she’s pregnant in sit down with Gayle King for The Cut

Phillip and her husband Marcus Richardson are expecting a daughter this summer

Abby D. Phillip has been on a professional high in recent months as she became the new anchor of CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday. In a recent sit-down interview with Gayle King for The Cut, the political correspondent revealed joy in her personal life by sharing news of her pregnancy.

Phillip and her husband, Marcus Richardson, will be welcoming a daughter this summer. She will be the couple’s first child.

(Credit: Abby D. Phillip)

“It has only made me become more in awe of what we as women are able to endure. It was tough: battling morning sickness while balancing a demanding job. But it has been a reminder of what I am capable of — and what so many women do every day,” Phillip, 32, said in the profile that was released Monday.

Phillip shared on Instagram that she shot the pictures for this feature while four months pregnant. The expectant mother is styled in an orange and black dress on The Cut’s March cover.

“[We] are having a baby girl this summer! I shot this cover then I was 4 months pregnant and I can’t wait to be able to tell my baby girl that she was on the cover of a magazine … 😭😭😭 there are just no words,” Phillip captioned her post.

Phillip and Richardson wed on May 26, 2018, and have been together for a decade. They share their Washington, D.C. home with their dog, Booker T.

She told King, whom she honored as someone she “looks up to,” about the close bond she had with her husband. He’s been supportive throughout the course of her career, which is often volatile given the political environment.

“Look, if you’re in this business, you can’t do it without someone who is flexible, because your life is just a mess,” Phillip told King. “It’s unpredictable, it’s busy, it’s ever-changing. And he’s just always like, ‘What do you need? How can I help you?’ I remember one of our first dates — we were supposed to meet up and I left my wallet at home and I was an hour and a half late. He just waited and wasn’t pissed off. I swear to God, I knew then.”

Phillip recounted how this past year has been particularly challenging for Black America and as a journalist who had to relay grim stories. She made it a point to find moments for self-care.

“It’s obviously been a difficult year to be Black in America — not just because of the turmoil this summer over racial justice but also the danger that Black Americans faced from the COVID-19 pandemic. I really tried to practice self-care this year — taking breaks and even bowing out of certain conversations and opportunities in the interest of self-restoration,” she said.

“But as a journalist, I always reengage, because this is my way of making a small difference. If I can shine light on these issues and bring the perspectives and the challenges facing Black people in this country to light, it’s a good day. And that’s what keeps me going.”

