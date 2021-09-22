Teyana Taylor announces farewell tour ahead of retirement

The 12-city Last Rose Petal Tour kicks off in San Francisco on November 7

Teyana Taylor previously announced her retirement from music after feeling unappreciated as a Black woman in the industry, and now she’s planning a farewell tour.

The singer and mother of two shared on Instagram Wednesday the dates for the 12-city Last Rose Petal Tour, which kicks off in San Francisco on Nov. 7.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Taylor captioned the tour dates in a post on Instagram. “However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….🥀”

Last December, Taylor took to Instagram to thank fans for her Spotify end-of-the-year stats that included an impressive 162.8 million streams, but confessed to feeling underappreciated by her label, hinting at a possible early retirement from the music industry, theGrio reported.

The R&B songstress aired her grievances with her label, GOOD Music, and the industry as a whole.

Taylor complained that she felt “super unappreciated as an artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked.”

Taylor added, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

Following the announcement, she received major support from her idol, Janet Jackson, theGrio reported.

“Teyana, you have an undeniable gift from God. Don’t ever let that go. You bring something so special to the industry and you continue to have such an impact on this world,” Jackson wrote on Instagram.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Imagine if I gave up after my first or second album didn’t hit #1, or win any awards?” she added. “We do this for the love, the passion, and the fans.”

Jackson continued, “Never forget, a talent like yours is unstoppable. I luv you and know that I’m here for you always. I hope you enjoy your special day. ??? #BlackGirlMagic ??.”

Taylor, who has always been very vocal about how inspired she is by the legend, replied, “????????? ima go and cry…. BRB!” under the post per The Blast.

Taylor elaborated on her decision to leave music in an interview on Cam Newton’s BET series Sip ‘N Smoke.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she said, as reported by Rolling Out. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, If you feel unheard and unseen–like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that sh– serious. Everything I do. So if you’re my husband or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

She reiterated that her label made her feel “underappreciated.”

“So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little [bit]. It’s not that I retired permanently,” she added. “It’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

Last year, Taylor shared her feelings about retirement and how she had gotten to that place on Instagram Live. Watch below:

This article features additional reporting by Renee G and Keydra Manns

