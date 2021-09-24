Woman victimized by Nicki Minaj’s husband says she’s gotten more death threats since interview

Hough appeared in her first televised interview on "The Real" earlier this week

After bravely sharing her story on The Real this week, Jennifer Hough, who is accusing Nicki Minaj and her husband of harassing her to change her story, has revealed she has received even more death threats since the interview.

The Real was must-watch television this week, as Hough, the woman who Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are allegedly harassing, had her first on-air interview ever. As theGrio previously reported, in 1994 Hough told the police that Petty had led her into a home in Queens and raped her at knifepoint.

After pleading guilty to attempted rape, Petty served about four and a half years in prison, per inmate records obtained by The New York Times. This Wednesday, Hough appeared on The Real to finally share her story, and detail the current lawsuit she filed against Minaj and Petty.

Left to right: Jennifer Hough during interview on “The Real;” rapper Nicki Minaj (Photo: YouTube/TheReal; Getty Images)

After appearing on The Real, Hough’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn, says that she has received various disturbing messages and death threats by way of social media, according to TMZ. Blackburn shared exclusive screenshots with the outlet, including messages from many Nicki Minaj fans calling her, “sick”, a “clout chaser” and more. Blackburn also shared that some fans on Twitter went so far as to share some of her personal information.

Blackburn himself also told the outlet that while Hough has been under attack from many fans, there has been an outpouring of love as well. TMZ reports, “…in the past 24 hours, Blackburn’s received messages from 30 different women expressing their support for Jennifer and thanking her for her bravery.”

On the episode, Hough spoke about how affected she has been by the alleged harassment. She told The Real co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais that she had spent her life, “hiding within myself — living and surviving through insecurities, using them to protect myself. Thinking that if I don’t look a certain way, I won’t attract a certain type of attention. I’ve been like that my whole life.”

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Black Twitter has also called out Minaj for implying that Hough was white in a recently resurfaced clip from her Queen Radio show. She said in the controversial clip, “…something that he was wrongly accused of doing when he was a 15-year-old…all because he didn’t have $7K to get himself bailed out. Because when you’re in the hood you don’t have that kind of money and neither does your family. And when the alleged accuser wrote a letter to the judge asking to take these recanted statements, she was told that she would go to jail for 90 days, allegedly,” before adding, “but white is right.”

