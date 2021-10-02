Halle Bailey delivers stunning performance during Disney World anniversary event

The soon-to-be Disney Princess performed a chilling rendition of a famous track from the Lion King



Halle Bailey wowed the audience with her rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” during Disney World’s 50th Anniversary event.

The 21-year-old singer, who is half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, delivered the chilling performance during the special televised event which premiered on the ABC network Friday night.

The song is a classic track in Disney history, originally sung by Black gospel singer Kristle Edwards and produced by Elton John for the 1994 film, The Lion King.

“Hi everyone,” said the singer in a video posted on Twitter. “It’s Halle Bailey, and look at where I am. I’m in Magic Kingdom, and tonight I will be performing at the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World celebration.”

When the special ended, she posted a set of snapshots on Twitter showing off her beautiful black gown, and said that she “had the best time singing tonight.”

This performance marks Bailey’s first time singing solo for a major Disney event.

Halle and her sister Chloe steadily produced music together, leading up to the release of their 2017 critically acclaimed mixtape The Two of Us. They gained even more attention after being cast in recurring roles on the ABC sitcom Grown-ish, a spin-off of the popular series Black-ish.

In 2018, it was announced that the duo would be the opening act for Beyoncé and billionaire rapper Jay-Z’s On the Run Tour. They would go on to call the Grammy-award-winning singer their mentor.

After the release of their song “Warrior,” which appeared on their debut album The Kids Are Alright and the Wrinkle in Time soundtrack, the duo got their first two Grammy nominations.

Bailey is a soon-to-be Disney princess, playing the role of Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid which is set to be released on May 26, 2023.

The news stirred up much controversy, as Bailey received racial backlash for not “looking like” the original Ariel, who was White with red hair.

In an interview with Variety, the singer said that she doesn’t pay attention to negativity, “I just feel like this role was something bigger than me, and greater, and it’s going to be beautiful and I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

After the commercial success of their second studio album Ungodly Hour — which debuted in the top 20 on Billboard and produced their first charting single on Billboard, with “Do It” — Halle and Chloe announced that after nine years of sharing social media accounts, they would be splitting up their handles.

“[The distance] led us to create our own Instagram pages so we would be able to do our lives together still,” said Halle in an interview with the Breakfast Club. The two made the decision when she was filming for the Little Mermaid in London.

Since then, the two sisters have been doing their own thing. Chloe released her first solo single “Have Mercy” in September, and Halle has risen as a fashion icon from some of her recent jaw-dropping looks, and has received widespread praise for her singing videos.

The duo still come together to do their “Tea Time” advice and girl chats on Instagram Live.

