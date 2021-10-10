Lena Waithe to drop new audio comedy series with Kym Whitley

Whitley and Waithe have previously collaborated together on the Netflix comedy series, Master of None

Lena Waithe is collaborating with Kym Whitley on a new audio comedy series, Kym. The project is part of Waithe’s new deal with Audible.

Hillman Grad Productions, the company founded by Waithe and Rishi Rajani, inked a multi-project deal with the audio streaming service, as reported by Shadow and Act. Kym is slated to be the first project to emerge from the deal.

Kym will be an original scripted audio comedy series that follows the life of a single mother working in Hollywood. It is loosely based on the Whitley’s life. The Emmy-nominated comedian/actress will serve as executive producer via her company, Kwick Whit Productions.

Hillman Grad Productions will produce the series, along with Andrew Coles and Debra Martin Chase.

“We’re so excited to be expanding into the podcast space in collaboration with Audible and continuing our mission to tell human stories,” said Waithe and Rajani via a statement from Hillman Grad Productions. “We are really grateful to Kym, for sharing not only her story but her signature voice with us. Kym Whitley has always been one of the funniest women in the business, and we’re so glad she’s finally going to take center stage!”

Whitley and Waithe have previously collaborated together on the Netflix comedy series, Master of None. Whitley played opposite of Waithe in season two’s “Thanksgiving” episode in 2017, which was also co-written by Waithe. The episode garnered Waithe an Emmy award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Currently, Whitley is a recurring cast member of the HBO Max series Made For Love, and was recently featured by TV One’s Uncensored docuseries, in which she spoke about her career and life.

Hillman Grad Productions also recently expanded to the world of music. In March, Waithe announced the creation of Hillman Grad Records, a collaboration with Def Jam Records, as previously reported by theGrio. Waithe said she has high hopes for her new label, saying she wants to “develop the next generation of underrepresented artists.”

Last month, Hillman Grad Records released the soundtrack to Mr. Soul!, the award-winning HBO Max documentary about the groundbreaking PBS Black music/culture show, Soul!, as previously reported by theGrio.

The soundtrack includes songs that were performed on the program or released during its 1968 to 1973 run. It also includes a new song from Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway, enttled “Show Me Your Soul.”

