Cardi B ‘so proud’ of husband Offset after he walks at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrity couple takes appearance at Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2022 Show up a notch after modeling other designers popular in the hip-hop community

Cardi B and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, have been owning Paris Fashion Week.

The couple has shown up dressed to the nines at shows for Theirry Mugler, Schiaparelli, Louboutin, and Jason Lee.

But, it was yesterday that the power couple took their attendance at the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2022 Show to the next level.

Offset walked in the show dressed in a Ready to Wear ensemble. He was modeling a leather jacket over a hoodie, with a plaid button-up tied around his waist.

Cardi B and rapper Offset attend the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

On her Instagram page, Cardi B shared photos of the couple arriving at the show dressed in designerwear from head to toe, and she wrote, “Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetrn who walked the show!”

Offset shared his gratitude via Instagram writing, “Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia for allowing me to be apart[sic] of your art SS22.”

Fans have been raving about the two rappers and their appearance during the coveted fashion experience. “cardi is making fashion week her bitch and i love it,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Cardi popped that baby out & went to slay Paris Fashion week,” another added.

“Cardi B’s looks this Paris Fashion Week have been to die for,” wrote another.

(Credit: Getty Images)

The celebrity couple has been married since 2017. They briefly separated in 2018 and later reconciled. They have two children together—daughter Kulture, and a son who was born on Sept. 4. Offset also has three other children from previous relationships.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Balenciaga is a staple in the hip-hop community, name-dropped by dozens of stars. With support from rapper/producer, Kanye West, the company recently outfitted Kim Kardashian in her unique ensemble for The Met Gala last month.

