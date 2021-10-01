Cardi B shuts down rumors of post-pregnancy surgery

The rapper, who ironically guests on the single "Rumors" with Lizzo, says that she hasn't had any plastic surgery since the delivery of her son.

Cardi B issued a response to fans who speculated that she’s already had surgery following the birth of her second child.

In an Instagram Story she labeled “Girl Talk,” the 28-year-old mom thanked everyone Thursday for complimenting her post-baby body, but maintains that surgery had nothing to do with it, reports Page Six.

“Everybody is like ‘Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did lipo, you had a tummy tuck?’” she began.

“You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me, I lost so much blood, guys,” she continued. “One day, I’m going to talk to you guys about my crazy-ass delivery.”

She was also candid about how she uses strategic poses and angles to conceal her baby weight, reminding folks that they shouldn’t mistake photos and videos for real life. The rapper encouraged other new moms dealing with “loose skin” and a “pouchy pouch” to be gentle with themselves and take their time getting back in shape.

“F–k it, take your f–king time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth,” she said.

On Sept. 4, the entertainer and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together, a boy, whom she credits for gifting her with her post-baby hips. She also opened up about postpartum depression.

On Sept. 29th, the “WAP” rapper tweeted that she “can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body.”

“I be crying for no reason,” she added.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos rapper is also the father to Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6, from previous relationships.

Cardi B performs at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” Cardi said to Vogue in January 2020.

“My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Back in 2018 when she gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, Cardi opened up about her postpartum experience.

“Like, I[‘ve] been emotional all f—–g day for no reason,” she wrote on Instagram. “Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll will never be ready for mommy mode.”

She later told Harper’s Bazaar, “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

