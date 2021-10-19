Zendaya to receive Fashion Icon Award at 2021 CFDA Awards

Zendaya has worked with stylist Law Roach for over 10 years

Zendaya is set to make history when she receives the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 CFDA Awards this fall according to Vogue.

The actress will receive the award on Nov. 10 making her the youngest person to ever receive this award at just 25. She joins the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Pharrell, and David Bowie, who have all received the award.

Zendaya attends the UK Special Screening of “Dune” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros )

Outside of her acclaimed performances in television and film, Zendaya has slayed the red carpet almost every chance she gets. The Euphoria actress has truly become a staple on red carpets, with her collaborations with stylist Law Roach becoming some of the most talked about moments at every event. Now, it seems the actress is getting her fashion flowers and is breaking some records while she’s at it.

Zendaya leaves after her photocall at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Anya-Taylor Joy of The Queen’s Gambit will also receive recognition this year by receiving the first-ever Face of the Year Award. Joy also works with Roach, who will be in attendance at this year’s ceremony.

Roach recently opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about working with Zendaya for over ten years, referring to her style as “fearless.” He told the outlet, “We have such a relationship that there’s no fear when it comes to fashion. There’s nothing she won’t try. She’s fearless. She has this really beautiful talent of going on the carpet and evoking whatever story we created in the background.”

Like when she paid tribute to Beyoncé earlier this year at the 2021 BET Awards, Roach says Zendaya is all about “telling a story” with the fashion choices she makes with Roach. He told PEOPLE, “All my looks have to tell a story. We create that narrative. There has to be something more than just a pretty dress. Zendaya’s always been my partner in going out to the event and telling a story without even opening her mouth. She puts everything into it.”

Zendaya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

While they have created many iconic looks together on the red carpet, Roach insists Zendaya does not have a singular “look.” “Her looks are so unexpected and she’s constantly evolving. She’s really talented in that way, there’s no one thing that defines Zendaya,” he told PEOPLE.

Check out the full list of honorees at this year’s CFDA Awards, here.

