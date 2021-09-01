Zendaya honored with sweet birthday tribute from rumored beau Tom Holland: ‘My MJ’

Zendaya has starred opposite Holland in two 'Spider-Man' movies and is set to return for the third installment this December

It’s Zendaya day! The acclaimed actress turned 25 on Wednesday, and her rumored beau, Tom Holland, took to Instagram to celebrate his Spider-Man co-star, calling her, his “MJ”.

From her Emmy-winning performance in Euphoria to her iconic MCU role as Spider-Man love interest MJ, Zendaya has plenty of fans wishing her a happy 25th birthday this year. Her chemistry with her Spider-Man co-star has been a hot topic for some time now, with pictures surfacing of the two locking lips earlier this year via Page Six.

While the nature of their relationship has not officially been confirmed, Holland did use social media to wish her a happy birthday.

Tom Holland (L) and Zendays pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Holland’s post for Zendaya has taken off, already teaching over 10 million likes on the popular social media app. In the photo, Zendaya is taking a mirror selfie with a camera, while Holland sits down in his Spider-Man costume. Referring to her character in the series, he wrote in the caption of the picture, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

Both Zendaya and Holland are gearing up for the release of the third Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year. Set to also bring back fan favorites from previous iterations of the comic book series, the film also stars Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and more.

The first trailer for the film dropped last week and featured plenty of heartwarming scenes between Holland and Zendaya, theGrio previously reported.

Zendaya attends the LA Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zendaya is also busy filming the long-awaited second season of the hit HBO series, Euphoria. On her Instagram story, she revealed she was spending her birthday on set. She wrote to her followers, “No place I’d rather spend my bday…20 more mins,” before tagging the official Euphoria account.

zendaya spending her birthday filming euphoria is the most zendaya thing ever pic.twitter.com/4mSqXHsHa7 — ZENDAYA BDAY BASH (@zndayahs) September 1, 2021

Zendaya made history as the youngest to ever win Outstanding Actress in a Drama award at the Emmys for her role in Euphoria, theGrio previously reported. During the virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she used her speech to share a little hope, saying, “I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there.”

She continued, “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

