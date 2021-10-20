Wendy Williams’ hiatus from talk show to continue into November

Comic-producer Whitney Cummings will host "The Wendy Williams Show" next week, and Sherri Shepherd will helm it the first week of November.

Talk show host Wendy Williams will remain on hiatus into November.

The show shared a post on Instagram, noting that comedienne and producer Whitney Cummings will host The Wendy Williams Show the week of Oct. 25, and Sherri Shepherd will helm it the first week of November.

This Oct. 2019 photos captures Wendy Williams attending Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” world premiere at David Geffen Hall in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Nobody can ever replace Wendy, but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back stronger than ever. She’s gone so hard for so long and as much as I miss seeing her every day, just imagine how hilarious she’s gonna be after some time to take care of herself and have some quiet time to think!” Cummings wrote in the comments of an Instagram post from the show.

“We all wanna make Wendy proud,” she added.

Per Page Six, officials also issued a press release Tuesday in which Shepherd announced she is “so excited to return to The Wendy Williams Show to host for a full week!”

Shepherd, previously a co-host on The View, said, “I had such a great time when I hosted the show in 2019, and I’m flattered that Wendy and the producers put their trust in me to fill in again. I’m sending my love and well wishes out to her.”

Show staffers say they’re looking forward to working with the temporary hosts.

“We look forward to having both of these talented and entertaining women in the ‘Wendy’ studio as guest hosts in the upcoming weeks,” said David Perler, one of The Wendy Williams Show’s executive producers. “We can’t wait to see what they have in store for our viewers!”

As previously reported, Williams was supposed to start the show’s 13th season on Sept. 20. However, producers have pushed back the legendary TV host’s return to her popular “purple chair” at least three times.

Williams is experiencing complications from the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease. Additionally, the veteran talk show host experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19, and also received a psychological evaluation at a New York hospital.

