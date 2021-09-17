Wendy Williams reportedly hospitalized for psychological evaluation

"The Wendy Williams Show" hostess will have her mental health evaluated after a voluntary admission to an NYC hospital Tuesday, TMZ says.

Loading the player...

In a story that has ongoing twists and turns, talk show host Wendy Williams has been reportedly admitted to a New York City hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Just one day after The Wendy Williams Show shared a statement on its official Instagram page revealing Williams had contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the TV and radio veteran will have her mental health evaluated.

Longtime TV talk show host Wendy Williams, shown in Feb. 2020, has been reportedly admitted to a New York City hospital for a psychological evaluation. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

The report, from TMZ, says a source revealed the news of Williams’ voluntary Tuesday admission and maintains the 57-year-old really does have the virus but is asymptomatic. Doctors will monitor both her physical and mental health.

According to TMZ, Williams is already improving — both mentally and physically.

On Thursday, theGrio reported Williams would delay the start of the 13th season of her popular talk show due to her testing positive for the coronavirus.

The price we pay when telling the truth! They write you off as crazy smh. Standing wit u #WendyWilliams #StayStrong 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Tn0n86GcvE — Live Royal Nation (@LiveRoyalNation) September 17, 2021

Wendy Williams don’t ever take a day off she need to sit down somewhere and have several seats!! — Chynanotchinese (@Chynnnaa_Dollll) September 17, 2021

@WendyWilliams how’s it going crazy? You deserve it lmao. Karma sucks when you built your career on drama and gossip — gnarlybutters (@gnarlybutters1) September 17, 2021

The statement on her show’s Instagram page reads: “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

Breakthrough COVID-19 is when a vaccinated person contracts the virus.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the message read. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

As previously reported, the show’s Season 13 premiere was scheduled for Sept. 20, but it was pushed back due to Williams’ “ongoing health issues.” A statement issued via Instagram last week said she was canceling media appearances but would return to welcome to the new season.

In March 2019, Williams was hospitalized and later moved into a sober house after relapsing. She told her audience: “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past.”

She added that while her life may look glamorous on the outside, “I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!