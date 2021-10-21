Dr. Dre served with divorce papers while at cemetery for grandmother’s burial

Andre "Dr. Dre" Young and Nicole Young were declared legally single in June, but they're still in court battling over their divorce settlement.

Loading the player...

The contentious divorce between famed hip-hop producer Dr. Dre and Nicole Young continues, heading toward the tawdry: He was reportedly served legal papers at his grandmother’s recent funeral service.

Dr. Dre, 56, — born Andre Romelle Young — was laying his grandmother to rest at Inglewood Park Cemetery on Monday when he was served with papers related to his divorce, according to TMZ. Sources close to the ex-N.W.A. beatmaker said there was an attempt to serve him at the burial site as he stood next to his grandmother’s casket. However, sources connected to Young disputed that, claiming Dre was served in the cemetery’s parking lot.

The contentious divorce between famed hip-hop producer Andre “Dr. Dre” Young (above) and his soon-to-be-former wife is heading toward the tawdry. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dre was allegedly so upset that he refused to be served, and the server may have left the papers at the gravesite. The documents served to him reportedly had to do with him paying his soon-to-be-former wife the balance of $1,224,567 for her lawyer fees.

Neither Dre nor Young, 51, have publicly commented on the latest report about their ongoing divorce. Over the summer, he was ordered to pay her almost $300K a month in spousal support, theGrio reported. A judge ruled the payments of $293,306 were set to begin in August and continue “until she remarries or enters into a domestic partnership — or unless the court orders otherwise at a later date.”

Neither Andre “Dr. Dre Young (left) nor Nicole Young (right), shown in happier times as a couple, have publicly commented on the latest report about their ongoing divorce. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dre will also be responsible for paying for Young’s health insurance and the homes they shared as a married couple. The court decree declared that this arrangement would end if either of them died.

Initially, Young reportedly demanded $2 million a month as part of their separation; she filed for divorce in June of 2020 after 24 years of marriage and two children, son Truice and daughter Truly. She cited irreconcilable differences and claimed that Dre was abusive during their relationship.

Young alleged that Dre had held her at gunpoint and punched her in the face. She stated in her court filing that her estranged husband “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

She added that “his long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees.”

Young further claimed she was “hiding from his rage in 2016,” but the producer has denied any abuse toward his former partner. He has maintained that “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.” However, Young insists that he’s lying.

How do you get served divorce papers at your own grandmother’s grave site… Dr. Dre had to have been having an Aftermath moment. — ManifestingAwesomeBeliefsLLC (@Jeronimobrat) October 21, 2021

Well very few people marry with the intent to get divorced. Plus, she didn’t personally hand it to him. Attorneys hire a process server and they serve by any means and at anytime necessary. — A pure fuckry a gwaan (@what_dehras) October 20, 2021

“I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life … it is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me,” Young stated in court documents.

A judge declared the former couple legally single in June, but the battle over their financial settlement remains.

“Both Dre and Nicole will now battle it out over the validity of the prenup, which will determine their property settlement,” TMZ reported at the time. “Nicole wants the prenup declared invalid, and also claims Dre agreed he would not enforce it. Dre says that never happened, and the prenup is ironclad.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!