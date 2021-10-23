Uganda police say 1 killed, 7 injured in explosion at eatery

The eatery where Saturday’s blast occurred is a normally busy place

One person was killed and seven others injured Saturday in an explosion at a restaurant in a suburb of Uganda’s capital, Kampala, police said.

Police said in a statement that a bomb squad had been deployed following “a serious blast” around 9 p.m. local time. It said detectives would “determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not.”

VIDEO: Tearful survivors of the Komamboga explosion try to explain what caused it. Earlier, an explosion rocked a pork joint in Komamboga, Kampala. Reports suggest that at least 2 people have died due to the explosion. #NTVNews



📹: Patrick Ssenyondo pic.twitter.com/TYPdL05o7V — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) October 23, 2021

Uganda is relatively peaceful, and a nighttime curfew is in place across the country as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But the UK government updated its Uganda travel advisory earlier in October to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in this East African country that has been attacked before.

Reported bomb blast at a pork joint in Komamboga Kampala,this evening.#RiseNewsUganda https://t.co/KKg2rmkF2Q

UK recently warned Uganda pic.twitter.com/JEBpDYPrz5 — Rise News Uganda (@RiseNewsUganda) October 23, 2021

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,” that advisory says.

