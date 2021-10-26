Cast of BET’s ‘Twenties’ talk season 2, advice to characters and toxic relationships

EXCLUSIVE: JoJo T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, and Gabrielle Graham share what advice they'd give to their "Twenties" alter egos.

BET’s hit show Twenties is back for season two and is continuing the exploration of three Black women in their 20s.

Tackling issues such as careers, friendships and toxic relationships, the show follows the lives of Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs), Marie (Christina Elmore), and Nia (Gabrielle Graham), who are three best friends living in Los Angeles. TheGrio caught up with the ladies to discuss the themes they are most excited to explore, toxic relationships within the show, and advice to their characters.

“I was most excited to continue to explore the friendships–I think that’s like the strongest relationship on the show for all of our characters,” Elmore shared when asked what theme she was most excited to visit for season two. On paper, most would be surprised by the friend group but it’s their differences that bring them together.”

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

“There’s an illusion of friendship that can happen, especially as people’s life circumstances change. And so I was excited to see how they held up or where they started to show some weak spots and how they responded and addressed. Because I think friendships are like one of the hardest relationships to continue to nurture and maintain,” Elmore continued.

The vast variety of relationships are shown throughout the show, with the friendship between the girls being a major component, especially for the main character Hattie. In addition to Hattie’s ups and downs with her best friends, fans are getting answers on her relationship status that left a major cliffhanger during the finale.

Gibbs shared that exploring Hattie’s romantic relationships in addition to her friendships excited her the most.

(Photo: BET Networks)

“The relationship that she’s [Hattie] exploring is completely foreign to her in terms of being with an older woman. And I don’t know how much we can say, but she’s going to get into another situation that’s different than what she’s used to liking. And so I think those relationships–her relationships with her best friends change. And so everything this season for Hattie is about saving and manifesting and trying to juggle these relationships,” Gibbs stated.

With relationships being a key component of the show, we are able to see the characters deal with their hardships. When asked about toxic relationships and advice they would give their own characters, Graham’s advice was short and sweet: “Listen to the people around you. They might be seeing something that you don’t see.”

Elmore shared that she would tell Marie, “It’s better to be alone than in a toxic relationship. Love yourself”.

Gibbs shared that there was plenty of advice she could give, but chances are her character wouldn’t listen: “[The] 20s is an interesting time”.

Season two is currently underway with new episodes airing at 10 p.m. on BET every Wednesday.

