Snoop Dogg opens up about doing show after mom’s death

The rapper's mother passed away after some time in the hospital.

Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Beverly Tate after she passed away at the age of 70.

Snoop recently broke the news to over 65 million of his Instagram followers. “Thank u [sic] God for giving me an angel for a mother,” he captioned one post. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Snoop’s father, Vernell Varnado, confirmed the news in a separate Instagram post and asked for prayers.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Snoop opened up about learning of his mother’s death. “Man, I wanted to [cancel everything],” he told the hosts. “When I got the news, I had a show that night. And I just went to my room, I cried a little bit, and I was like, ‘Damn, what would my mama want me to do?’ She would want me to get in front of these people and give them a show.”

Snoop continued, “And I went out there and gave it to them. And the last song I played was “Stand By Me” and it’s a particular part of the song saying, ‘I won’t cry, I won’t cry.’ And I took my glasses off and I didn’t cry. In my heart, I wanted to but I just was like I can’t. And they [the audience] were giving it back to me. I just felt my mama telling me, ‘You better not stop.’”

Snoop’s mother was hospitalized earlier this year for unknown reasons. At the time, the rapper asked his fans to send the family good vibes although he did not explain the condition his mother was in. He later updated fans, letting them know she was “still fighting” and also had opened her eyes, hinting that she’d previously been unconscious.

Tate is credited for providing a great foundation for her children. She raised Snoop, alongside his two brothers in a strict Christian household with stern family and faith values. She was also a huge disciplinarian, no matter what age. Snoop infamously made disparaging remarks about Gayle King following King’s interview with Lisa Leslie and her references to the late Kobe Bryant’s rape allegations last year. Snoop apologized to the host after having a conversation with his mother, theGrio previously reported.

The rapper recently celebrated his 50th birthday with a major bash alongside his close family and friends saying he feels his mother’s presence, which is helping him through this difficult time.

He also says his celebrity friends have rallied around him. “I’ve gotten a lot of positive calls and that’s why my spirit is right,” he said. “Minister Farrakhan gave me probably the greatest prayer I ever heard in my life to let me know that my mother being out of body is her being present with Allah. And that’s the thrill of life.”

