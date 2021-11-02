Cardi B to host the 2021 American Music Awards

The annual award ceremony will air live on ABC on Nov. 21.

Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). MRC Live & Alternative along with ABC announced the news on Tuesday regarding the annual award ceremony.

The AMAs, taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, will air live on ABC Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST. This marks the hosting debut for the “Up” rapper, according to Entertainment Tonight, and the Bronx native is very “excited” for the opportunity.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” Cardi said. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Jessie Collins, the executive producer of the AMAs, is equally happy to have Cardi on board as host. “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” Collins said. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

The “Press” hitmaker is the sixth rap artist to host the AMAs, joining LL Cool J, Sean “Diddy” Combs, MC Hammer, Will Smith, and Queen Latifah, according to Wonderwall.

In addition to her hosting duties, Cardi is nominated in four categories for this year’s show, according to the official website. She has nods for Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip Hop Song for her hit “Up,” as well as Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist, which finds her going up against Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Coi Leray, and Erica Banks.

Cardi B gets her pose on at January’s “The Road to F9” Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Among other notable nominees for this year’s AMAs include Drake and The Weeknd, who are each up for Artist of the Year, along with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. The Weeknd has six total nominations, including Favorite Male Pop, Artist, Favorite R&B Artist, and Favorite Music Video for his number one single, “Save Your Tears.”

Drake is up for four total AMAs, including Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop album for Certified Lover Boy. H.E.R. is looking to expand her growing trophy collection with three nominations, such as Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album for Back of My Mind, and Favorite R&B Song for “Damage.”

Cardi hopes to keep her streak alive. For three years in a row, she’s won at least one AMA trophy and has five wins in total. In 2018, she walked away with three wins for Favorite Rap Artist, Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Song with her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and Favorite Soul/R&B Song with her Bruno Mars collaboration, “Finesse.”

Cardi took home the award for Favorite Rap/Hop-Hop Artist again in 2019 and her hit song “WAP,” with Megan Thee Stallion, won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song of 2020.

It is hopeful that Cardi’s exuberant and boisterous personality will help draw more attention to the AMAs. The 2020 ceremony, hosted by Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson, garnered just over four million viewers, a 40 percent drop from the previous year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

