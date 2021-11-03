Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill shut down cheating rumors: ‘Not true at all’

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Bailey and her husband Hill denied they were having any infidelity issues in their marriage.

Loading the player...

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill, told TMZ they are not having any issues of infidelity in their marriage.

As the couple walked through Los Angeles International Airport, they claimed they are “great,” saying that “rumors are rumors” and adding, “It’s not true.”

Mike Hill (left) and his wife, Cynthia Bailey (right), attend the 2021 Ebony Power 100 at The Beverly Hilton last month in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The TMZ paparazzi asked the couple if they would consider legal recourse against the anonymous accuser. Hill said in response: “If it continues, absolutely. We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of.” Asked if he has a message to the anonymous accuser, Hill simply responded, “I hope you get help.”

Bailey recently posted a picture on Instagram of them out together.

Late last month, Bailey sat down for an interview with Page Six and said her decision to leave the popular reality franchise was, in part, because of her marriage to Hill. “After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas],” she said, “I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike.”

As previously reported, Bailey got married twice on The Real Housewives of Atlanta — on her first season, to Thomas, and on her last season, to Hill.

“In my experience, any relationship that I have had on the show, honestly, whether we were on the show or not, I don’t think it would have worked out,” she told Page Six. She went on to clarify that the show does not help a relationship, and if the relationship isn’t solid, “those issues are going to play out whether you are on the show or not.”

Bailey went on to share that whether she stayed or not, Hill was supportive of her.

“He is very excited for me to be on television in other ways, something a little less drama-based,” she said. “I am really excited for that as well. It’s been a long time, and I am not going to say I would never ever go back to Housewives; I would consider going to a different franchise … not right now!”

Bailey and Hill were married at a country club in Georgia with as many as 250 guests in October 2020. She was criticized for hosting it amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, she defended her decision, saying she asked guests to wear face masks, and many wore face shields.

The ceremony aired on The Real Housewives of Atlanta last season.

“We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever, we realize that life is too short and to never take anything for granted,” Bailey said. “We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

This article features reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander and Matthew Allen.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!