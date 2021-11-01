Bravo announces ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’

The new iteration of the popular franchise marks the first international installment produced by Bravo

Real Housewives fans, get ready to go international! The network has announced the latest iteration of their popular “Real Housewives” franchise, this time following lavish ladies in Dubai.

Executive Producer and face of Bravo Andy Cohen appeared on the Today Show on Monday to officially announce The Real Housewives of Dubai. So far, the official franchise has stayed within the states, with popular versions like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of New York, and more bringing in strong ratings.

N Andy Cohen attends the launch party for the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

While the “Real Housewives” format has been used internationally for years, including The Real Housewives of Melbourne, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” marks the first international installment under the official franchise, per Variety. The Dubai iteration of the franchise has yet to begin production, but is set to air on the network in 2022.

Per the official press release from Bravo, this franchise will follow, “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

Margaret Josephs, Dorinda Medley, Melissa Gorga, Author Dave Quinn, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mary Schmidt Amons attend the launch party for the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cohen released an official statement in tandem with the announcement. “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” he wrote

The new series follows “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” which premiered in fall 2020, theGrio previously reported. With reality stars like Mary M. Cosby and Jen Shah that have already found themselves in the zeitgeist after just a year, Bravo clearly has plenty of gas left in its “Real Housewives” franchise.

Cohen shed more light on the upcoming spin-off during his “Today Show” appearance. He told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, “The first international city produced by Bravo…this is huge! This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise!”

“This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise.”@Andy Cohen tells us about his new book, “Glitter Every Day,” and announces “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” pic.twitter.com/Xom8ORtO4w — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 1, 2021

Check out Bravo’s exciting promo sequence for the series below:

