Cardi B offers to officiate ‘Harold & Kumar’ star Kal Penn’s wedding: ‘I’ll get my suit’

The actor tweeted about a dream that the "WAP" rapper officiated his and his partner's wedding.

Cardi B may have found a new calling as a wedding officiator.

After presiding over one wedding, her next ceremony may involve the nuptials of actor Kal Penn. The two playfully discussed the matter over Twitter on Thursday. Penn, 44, most famous for his role of Kumar Patel in the Harold and Kumar film franchise about two intellectual stoner friends, tweeted that he had a dream triggered by a close encounter with Cardi B.

“Cardi B was on my flight to LA,” Penn wrote. “I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 3, 2021

The actor recently came out and revealed he was engaged to his longtime partner Josh in his memoir, You Can’t Be Serious. The two are getting married after 11 years together.

Cardi received her license to officiate weddings as part of her Facebook docuseries Cardi B Tries ____. She joined couple Brandi Taylor and Shannon Herbert in holy matrimony in an episode that aired on National Coming Out Day. Actress Raven-Symoné served as the ring bearer.

For each episode of Cardi Tries ____, Cardi engages in a new endeavor, such as gourmet cooking, ballet, rhythmic gymnastics, and stunt car driving.

First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know. https://t.co/NTGvVdacFY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

Cardi B attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Penn said that he didn’t want to bother Cardi on the plane ride, but said that he was up to have her officiate his nuptials if she was.

“You’re the best,” Penn continued. “Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy sh-t let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!”

Looks like Cardi is down.

“I’m down I’ll get my suit,” the “Up” rapper replied in a quote tweet.

I’m down I’ll get my suit https://t.co/MUpALOsLVQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

After a two-season stint as Dr. Lawrence Kutner on Fox’s hit show House MD, Penn stepped away from acting in 2009 to take a job in the Obama Administration as associate director of the Office of Public Engagement. Dr. Kutner was killed off the show via suicide.

Penn went back and forth between films and working with the Obama Administration. In 2010, he left to take the role in the third installment of the Harold and Kumar series. From there, he would go on to be co-chair of former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign as well as serve on Obama’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities in 2013.

