Border crossings brace for long lines when travel ban lifts

Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential

Loading the player...

Communities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are preparing for heavy traffic and long waits at ports of entry on Monday when the U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel after almost 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions.

Spurred by reopening, more migrants head for U.S.-Mexico border https://t.co/StonuzbnfS pic.twitter.com/xYpyROxhQ8 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 7, 2021

Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential. New rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason.

U.S. officials urged travelers to have their travel and vaccine documents readily available for border authorities to inspect in anticipation of longer-than-usual wait times at ports of entry.

Unvaccinated children will be allowed to enter the U.S. if they are traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, according to a San Diego Union Tribune report.

TIJUANA, MEXICO – MARCH 30: A vendor (BOTTOM C) walks while selling snacks to motorists lined up to cross into the United States on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border after sunrise on March 30, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters yesterday “there’s a very good likelihood” that he will close the U.S. Southern border next week. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also urged people traveling for non-essential reasons to avoid crossing at peak times.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!