ABC’s ‘Tamron Hall’ renewed through 2024

Tamron Hall is not going anywhere anytime soon. Her daytime TV show, Tamron Hall, has officially been renewed at ABC through 2024, Deadline reports.

The show debuted in 2019 and Hall won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host in her first season. It is currently in its third season; ABC said in an official statement it is “delighted” with Tamron Hall thus far.

ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement obtained by Deadline, “Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host. She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the Tam Fam and beyond.”

Hall issued a statement as well: “I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience.”

In 2020, Hall opened up about how she handles asking interview subjects difficult questions.

“I would approach it just as I would want someone to approach me,” she said. “I mean, I’ve had reporters asked me thoughtful questions about the death of my sister [Hall’s sister, Renate, was killed in 2004 in a still-unsolved murder] and then I’ve had somewhere I literally wanted to walk out of the room. “

“Why? You’re so insensitive. I mean, you’re kidding me. It’s my sister. So I treat people the way I want to be treated. I know that sounds so novel. But, you know, I think sometimes we forget as journalists that we’re talking to a human being.”

Produced by ABC News, the show is broadcast from New York City and is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. Check out our 2020 feature of Hall.

