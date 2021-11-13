First trailer for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ drops online

The revival of the classic Disney Channel cartoon series has fans excited on social media

The internet is still buzzing about the trailer for Disney’s new The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder animated series, which was released online yesterday.

The reboot of the classic 2000s cartoon show The Proud Family, about the misadventures of African-American protagonist Penny and her family and friends, is scheduled to hit Disney+ in February 2022.

“They’re louder and prouder – and on their way!” Disney+ said in a Friday tweet that included a clip from the new show.

The original Proud Family, which debuted in 2001, was a cultural touchpoint for Disney and many fans. The series was one of the few animated shows for kids centered on a Black family and their multicultural community. The Louder and Prouder trailer had some fans on Twitter feeling nostalgic.

“My childhood returns!” wrote one Twitter user.

I’m getting Disney plus for the proud family reboot ‼️🔥 — 2/20 (@DamnDoeeDariah) November 13, 2021

“I’m getting Disney Plus for The Proud Family reboot,” another added.

“Can’t wait till Proud Family hit Disney Plus,” another person tweeted. “We [definitely] on thatt [sic].”

Most of the voice actors from the original series — including Kyla Pratt, who plays Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson, who voiced Penny’s father, Oscar Proud, and Paula Jai Parker, the voice of Penny’s mother, Trudy Proud — are set to reprise their roles on Louder and Prouder.

Family Matters star Jo Marie Payton is also coming back to play Penny’s grandmother, Suga Mama. Karen Malina White is returning as Dijonay Jones, one of Penny’s sassy high school friends. Cedric the Entertainer is reprising his role as Penny’s musical uncle, Bobby.

The new Louder and Prouder series made headlines in May when insiders revealed Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto would be the voices of a gay couple on the show. Other celebrity cast members making cameo appearances in season one include Keke Palmer, Leslie Odom Jr. and Lizzo.

According to Disney+, Louder and Prouder is a continuation of the original series featuring an older Penny Proud and her family as they navigate a modern world “with hilarity and heart.” The trailer for the show opens with Penny taking a selfie on the stairs in her home and later shows her devoted dad dressing her in a suit of armor as he struggles to cope with his maturing daughter’s wardrobe choices.

“I’m becoming a woman,” Penny tells her dad in the trailer. “It’s my job as your father to do everything to prevent it!” he responds.

“The 2020s bring a new career for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar, and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her,” Disney+ said its series synopsis page.

Proud Family [Disney]

The original “Proud Family” aired 52 episodes over the course of four years on the Disney Channel, winning multiple awards in the process.

