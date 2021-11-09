Stevie J files for divorce from Faith Evans after 3 years of marriage

Music producer Steven "Stevie J" Jordan and Evans got married in 2018 in a Las Vegas ceremony that surprised family, friends and fans.

Music producer Stevie J has filed for divorce from his wife of three years, singer Faith Evans.

The couple was married in July 2018 in their Las Vegas hotel room in a surprise ceremony that shocked their family, friends, and fans.

Steven “Stevie J” Jordan was one of the popular in-house producers and writers for Bad Boy Records in the mid-1990s. He produced several songs for Evans, including a remix for her hit 1995 single, “Soon As I Get Home.”

According to TMZ, Jordan filed the documents at Los Angeles County Superior Court. The gossip site is unclear whether or not the couple had a prenup.

In May of 2020, Evans was arrested in Los Angeles for felony domestic violence against Jordan according to a TMZ report. Law enforcement arrived at the couple’s home and found Jordan with visible marks and scratches.

The pair’s marriage came as a surprise to their respective fans, as Stevie J had spent years as a castmember on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where he shared aspects of his love lives with Mimi Faust and Joseline Hernandez, two of the mothers of his children. He and Hernandez had their own spin-off show in 2016, and they had a daughter, Bonnie Bella, in December of 2017.

Jordan has six children, and Evans has four, including a son, Christopher Wallace, Jr., with her late husband, rap icon The Notorious B.I.G.

As previously reported, in late 2019, Jordan and Evans dispelled rumors that their marriage was ending after a series of his cryptic tweets, including one that read: “Found out that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know.” The tweets were later deleted, and Stevie J claimed his Twitter account was hacked.

In a 2016 interview with The Breakfast Club, he had confirmed his relationship with Evans, saying, “I’ve known her for almost 25 years.”

“It wasn’t like that [at first],” he added. “We were all family, and then, as years progressed, we began to hang out more, talk more. I shouldn’t have crossed that line, because once you cross that line, emotions really overwhelm me and her. Once you start dating your best friend, it’s different.”

