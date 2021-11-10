Terrence J escapes armed robbers who reportedly shot at him

The attempted robbery of Jenkins is the latest in a string of “follow-home robberies” in Los Angeles

Actor and TV host Terrence “Terrence J” Jenkins narrowly escaped a robbery attempt near his Sherman Oaks, Calif. home Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Jenkins and his passenger were in a vehicle in front of a residence in Sherman Oaks when an SUV reportedly pulled up behind them and four armed men got out. The would-be robbers ordered the victims to get out of the vehicle. Jenkins apparently refused and drove off, but they were followed, TheWrap reported.

When Jenkins reached Sepulveda Boulevard and Moorpark Street, the armed suspects opened fire but no one was injured, KTLA reported. The incident occurred at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday. The four male suspects escaped in a silver Jeep Cherokee.

The attempted robbery incident is the latest in a string of “follow-home robberies” in L.A., where victims leaving nightclubs and expensive restaurants are followed home and robbed of items such as jewelry and designer handbags.

Robbers were captured on video breaking into the Encino home of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley last month.

In an Extra interview, Kemsley discussed being home with her children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, at the time, while her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley was out.

Kemsley explained that the intruders were “surprised” to see her at home.

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies,'” Kemsley shared. “I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”

Kemsley continued, “I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked, and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse,” she explained. “I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky.”

Three male suspects reportedly took items from her home Oct. 27. On Oct. 30, Dorit shared a post on Instagram, saying that the harrowing experience is “one that no parent or person should ever have to experience.”

Jenkins, better known as Terrence J, became a household name hosting BET’s popular music video countdown show 106 & Park from 2006 until 2012.

During a 2012 interview with theGrio, Jenkins gushed about his love of acting. “It’s been something that I’ve always wanted do,” he said. “I get a role and I’m very grateful and I try to take it seriously and I’ve just been really blessed to be a part of some amazing projects like Sparkle.”

Jenkins said the biggest thing he learned during the seven years he hosted 106 & Park was to have patience.

“With patience and belief in God, luckily by the grace of God we’ve now been on for seven years, at a time when people thought the show would just disappear or get beat by ratings,” he said. “To be able to have that type of longevity on [a] show like 106 & Park, it’s just remarkable. So patience is the biggest thing I’ve learned from this journey.”

