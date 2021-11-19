Black Twitter reacts to Verzuz battle with Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills

The two queens of soul took to the stage in L.A. to remind Verzuz audiences of their biggest and best jams.

Verzuz is one of the most iconic recent additions to Black culture. The friendly, competitive — but not too competitive — showcase of classic songs by two musical favorites started early in the pandemic. It was a much-needed form of escape that began on Zoom with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and has grown to a viable brand.

While Verzuz has primarily featured rap artists, the R&B battles bring a lot of joy.

Longtime legends Chaka Khan (left) and Stephanie Mills (right) put their vocal talent on display in Thursday night’s Verzuz, live from Los Angeles. (Photos: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thursday night, two queens of soul took to the stage in Los Angeles to remind audiences of some of their biggest and best jams. Popular multiple Grammy Award-winner Chaka Khan and renowned Broadway icon and 1980s hitmaker Stephanie Mills faced off at The Theater at Ace Hotel DTLA in a special holiday edition.

And, of course, Black Twitter had its opinions.

Some fans were simply inspired by the 60-plus-year-old divas’ appearance. “Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan look da*n good!” one wrote. “I don’t care what anyone says! LEGENDARY!”

Others noticed that “Auntie Chaka” may have enjoyed a little too much of the sponsored Ciroc. “Chaka done broke Black Twitter cause we all seeing the same thing,” another tweet read, “but we also respect our elders so we just all gonna sit here like we at the kids table again and that aunty that’s always lit is going off on whatever she sippin from that paper bag.”

A third added: “Chaka singing in cursive.”

But though there were observations aplenty that the incomparable Khan may have had her fair share of “flavor” for the night, Black Twitter also noted how Mills had her back.

“This is my takeaway for the evening. Stephanie is pulling double duty as featured performer, hype woman, background singer, and moral support,” wrote #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign.

The soul-music sisters gave good family love a week before Thanksgiving. Exactly one week after Turkey Day is the next Verzuz contest: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Three 6 Mafia, live from Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

