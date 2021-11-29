Teyana Taylor hospitalized during tour, cancels Connecticut concert

Taylor says her body "shut down" and "betrayed" her as she was rushed to the emergency room.

Teyana Taylor has been giving it her all during her latest concert tour. But it looks like she may have given a little too much after she landed in the hospital following one of her tour stops.

Taylor, 30, disclosed on Sunday that she was ill by posting a photo of herself in a hospital bed to her Instagram page. The singer stated that she was forced to cancel her Nov. 27 scheduled performance at the Foxwood Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

“Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%,” Taylor wrote. “So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago.”

While no specific cause for her hospitalization has been disclosed, Taylor did offer her own belief of what led her to the emergency room.

“SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage,” Taylor wrote. She stated that she’s performed through injuries in the past — including a broken foot — but this time she decided not to, taking heed of the signals she was receiving from her body.

Teyana Taylor attends The 2021 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER,” she wrote.

Taylor said that she was receiving fluids and would be taking the next few days off for recovery. She apologized to fans for missing the show, adding that she will reschedule the date at a later time. She thanked her supporting artists, Ari Lennox and Sevyn Streeter, for performing despite her absence.

“I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!! Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn!”

Taylor gave her most recent performance in Philadelphia on Nov. 24. Her performance in Mashantucket was slated to be the penultimate show of the “The Last Rose Petal…The Farewell Tour.“

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Call of Duty:Vanguard show on Nov. 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images For Activision )

She announced in September that she planned to retire from singing, as theGrio previously reported. She stated that she felt “super unappreciated as an artist,” and that she received little to no help from her label, G.O.O.D. Music.

“I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

Over the last couple years, Taylor has become an in-demand director for music videos and commercials.

The final date of Taylor’s tour is scheduled for Tuesday in Atlanta at The Tabernacle, but there’s no word on the status of the show at this time.

