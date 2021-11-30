Youngest Astroworld victim’s family declines Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral

"I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse," wrote Ezra Blount's family attorney in refusing the offer. "His journey ahead will be painful."

Loading the player...

The family of Ezra Blount has declined rapper Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the 9-year-old’s funeral after he succumbed to injuries sustained during the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston earlier this month.

In a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, Blount’s family attorney Bob Hilliard wrote, “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

The family of Ezra Blount (above) has declined Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the 9-year-old’s funeral after he succumbed to injuries sustained during the Astroworld Festival tragedy. (Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)

The response came after a letter was sent to the family via their attorneys, Hilliard and Benjamin Crump, by Scott’s attorney Daniel Petrocelli.

According to Rolling Stone, the message from the rapper’s attorney read: “Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured. Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”

Rapper Travis Scott has sent attorneys to the families 👪 of those killed at the death concert to offer them financial assistance.



The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died from the multiple blows, has rejected financial aid, they want justice. pic.twitter.com/6eYCDtw9DB — Mr. PER. Hilton Latinoamérica (@PerdomoArcenio) November 30, 2021

The letter reportedly noted that accepting the offer would have no bearing on any future lawsuits. The family has sued Scott, Live Nation and others for $1 million, accusing them of gross negligence.

However, in a blistering response to Petrocelli, Hilliard wrote that Scott’s “devastation” pales in comparison to that being experienced by the family of the deceased 9-year-old, particularly his father, Treston Blount, who took the boy to the concert.

“There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that,” replied Hilliard.

“To lose a child in the manner Treston lost Ezra compounds the pain,” he wrote. “As a parent, Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation and worst of all surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd.”

Hilliard told Rolling Stone that members of Scott’s team have reached out to him for an opportunity to meet with the Blount family, which they have also declined.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!