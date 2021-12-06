Boyz II Men-themed movie musical ‘Brotherly’ in development

Malcom D. Lee is in talks to direct the film, which follows a group of men who reunite for their 20-year high school reunion.

Boyz II Men fans, rejoice! The R&B supergroup’s catalog is reportedly getting the movie musical treatment with an Amazon Studios film.

Per The Hollywood Reporter‘s synopsis, Brotherly follows a group of men “who will return to West Philadelphia for a high school reunion 20 years after having gone their separate ways — eventually finding hope, redemption and a new understanding of the enduring power of friendship.”

All three current members of Boyz II Men — Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman — are executive producing the project. Malcolm D. Lee (Space Jam: A New Legacy, Girls Trip) is producing the project and is currently in talks to direct as well, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be written by Marcus Gardley, who wrote the upcoming The Color Purple musical adaptation, as well as What’s Going On, the Marvin Gaye biopic.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men perform onstage during 2021 CMT Artist Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Boyz II Men is known for some of the biggest singles of the 1990s, with hits like “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “One Sweet Day (with Mariah Carey)” dominating the charts. The legendary group has four Grammy Awards under its belt and a career that spans three decades.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Alicia Keys (2nd from L) and Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The film announcement comes during a particularly busy week for the band, as they are set to appear in ABC’s A Very Boy Band Holiday. The special sees members of *NSYNC, New Edition, NKOTB, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town come together to spread some holiday cheer. Per the press release obtained by PEOPLE, the singers will “rock the holidays with classic tunes and their groups’ greatest holiday hits.”

The special also features new music, including a holiday tune from Wanya Morris and *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone. A Very Boy Band Holiday airs Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Check out a teaser from the special from Boyz II Men’s official Instagram below:

