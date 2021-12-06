Stevie J requests spousal support in divorce from Faith Evans

The record producer reportedly wants a monthly payment from Evans, and requests that the court not allow her to collect anything from him.

Loading the player...

In yet another turn of events in the ongoing divorce drama between singer-songwriter Faith Evans and third husband Steve “Stevie J” Jordan, the producer is petitioning his soon-to-be ex-wife for a monthly stipend.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, under the section marked Spousal or Domestic Partner Support, the boxes “Spousal or domestic partner support payable to” and “petitioner” were checked off, as were “Terminate (end) the court’s ability to award support to” and “respondent.”

Stevie J is the petitioner, and Evans is the respondent.

Stevie J (left) and Faith Evans (right) share a moment posing for cameras at last January’s pre-Grammy Awards event honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Additionally, under the section marked “Separate property,” a box reading “Confirm as separate property the assets and debts in” and “the following list” were checked, with the note “Petitioner is unaware of the nature and extent of his separate property assets and debts and will amend his Petition when same are ascertained.” This means Jordan is acknowledging that both his and Evans’ property may need to be assessed.

Meanwhile, CelebrityNetWorth.com is reporting that Evans has a net worth of $3 million, and Jordan has a net worth of $5 million.

Evans and Jordan were married in a surprise ceremony on July 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. The couple had known each other for more than 20 years, as Jordan was one of the popular in-house producers and writers for Bad Boy Records in the mid-1990s. He produced several songs for Evans, including a remix for her hit 1995 single, “Soon As I Get Home.”

As previously reported, Jordan filed for divorce in early November, and just days later, Evans shared a series of videos of the couple frolicking on a beach.

“Get us free, bruh,” the caption read as the couple filmed themselves turning cartwheels in the sand. Evans tagged her husband in the post.

The following week, Jordan released a video apologizing to his wife for “talking crazy” to her in a now-viral clip of them sparring over her alleged infidelity.

Faith knew he is a messy ho but she still signed up for The Stevie J Experience. 💀 pic.twitter.com/AUKMIVvhod — ░░░ C H Ä M Ë L Ë Ö N ░░░ (@Chameleon876) December 5, 2021

“I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week that showed talking crazy to my wife. Publicly humiliate my wife,” he said In his apology message, shared in mid-November.

“I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I even allowed someone to come into my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us,” Jordan continued. “You’re an amazing person. I’d like to apologize to your family, they don’t deserve that either. No, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment — you know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always.”

Several of Evans’ most recent Instagram posts are of her revealing herself to be “The Skunk” on the hit Fox competition series, The Masked Singer.

This article features additional reporting from theGrio’s Ny Magee.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!