‘Insecure’ adapted satirical podcast ‘We Stay Looking’ comes to HBO Max

A new podcast inspired by the hit comedy series Insecure is making its way to HBO Max.

“We Stay Looking,” is a scripted series produced by Issa Rae’s label Raedio, along with HBO Max and Tenderfoot TV. A satirical look into the corruption of the justice system and its lackadaisical efforts on recovering lost Black women, “We Stay Looking” is an extension of Insecure’s successful satirical podcast and video exposé, “Looking for Latoya,” which chronicled the fictionalized search for a missing Black girl named LaToya Thompson (played by singer SZA).

This comical “true crime” podcast picks up where “Looking For Latoya” left off, researching the disappearance of other missing Black girls. Actress Terri J. Vaughn reprises her role as “citizen sleuth” Rose Cranberry, the host of Looking For Latoya.

The first two episodes of this audio series will be available on all streaming platforms on Wednesday. HBO Max, however, has the entire season available to stream already.

The opening episode, entitled “Red Flavored Drink” stars Desi Banks as Dante Samuels, an imprisoned Atlanta resident whom Rose is investigating. Actor/singer Jason Weaver will also appear in the episode as Miles, and Claws actress Karrueche Tran will play Aisha James.

The second episode, “Kanekelon, She Gone” sees Rose looking for a missing girl in Michigan. Black-ish star Marsai Martin will appear as Daisy Flower, and comedian KevOnStage plays David Flower.

Throughout the series, Vaughn will be joined by a cast that includes other famous guest voices, such as Kandi Burress, who portrayed Latoya’s mom in “Looking For Latoya,” Kyla Pratt, Nick Viall, and Max Greenfield. We Stay Looking is the latest edition of HBO Max’s original podcasts. It joins the existing audio series “Batman: The Audio Adventures,” “Succession” with host Kara Swisher and “Trade Secrets.”

Rae launched Raedio as a music label and “audio entertainment space” in 2019. In March, the company signed a deal with ViacomCBS.

“At its core, Raedio is an audio-everywhere company that prides itself on not only reaching audiences across multiple mediums including film, television, and podcasts but also providing emerging artists with an opportunity to have their voices heard,” said Benoni Tagoe, president of Raedio.

Though it’s a satire, “We Stay Looking” is an indictment on how little attention and resources go into the search for missing Black women in America. As the news focused daily on Gabby Petito, a white woman from Florida who went missing last fall, over 50 Black girls had gone missing last spring in New York and New Jersey alone.

Several Black women commit to their own investigation of these cases: In 2020, writer and activist Feminista Jones started the “Black Girl Missing” podcast. Co-hosted with Asa Todd and Niki Irene, the series focuses on the stories of Black girls as old as 17 who went missing in the United States — some were found, and some remain missing.

In March, Amara Cofer started “Black Girl Gone: A True Crime Podcast,” which tells the stories of Black American girls who have gone missing or been murdered.

Watch the trailer for “We Stay Looking” Podcast below.

