Issa Rae’s audio company Raedio signs deal with ViacomCBS

From TV deals to movie announcements and her very own Masterclass, Issa Rae is nonstop and continues to expand her empire. Now, according to a press release, Issa Rae‘s audio company, Raedio, has signed a deal with ViacomCBS.

As theGrio previously reported in 2019, Issa Rae made a major move when she launched her own record label, Raedio. She shared in an official announcement at the time, “Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion…Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space.”

Now, a new step in Raedio‘s evolution, her audio company has signed a deal with the mass media conglomerate.

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 25: Actor Issa Rae speaks at The MACRO Lodge and Universal Films Pictures “The Photograph” with Issa Rae and Stella Meghie panel on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MACRO Lodge)

According to Shadow and Act, this major deal will impact multiple entities under the ViacomCBS umbrella. The deal will reportedly “start with MTV Entertainment Group, including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central and CMT,” and is also set to eventually impact “other brands under ViacomCBS, including Showtime, BET, Nick and more.”

The ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Bruce Gillmer, shared his excitement in an official statement. He explained, “We are thrilled about this unique collaboration with Raedio that not only will connect our audiences to fresh new music and voices but also create opportunities for up and coming artists.”

The president of Raedio, Benoni Tagoe, also released a statement, saying, “At its core, Raedio is an audio-everywhere company that prides itself on not only reaching audiences across multiple mediums including film, television and podcasts, but also providing emerging artists with an opportunity to have their voices heard.”

Tagoe also expressed Raedio’s excitement for the new venture and opportunity for new talent, saying, “We’re excited to launch this partnership, which will give untapped talent an opportunity to have their work featured across the ViacomCBS portfolio.

This relationship has been a natural progression as Raedio continues to cement itself as a dynamic leader in the music industry.”

Raedio has been providing music supervision services for TV projects since its inception, which is sure to be an asset for ViacomCBS. Under the deal, ViacomCBS will have access to Raedio’s bespoke library, which “features an array of musical genres from hip-hop to classical, pop to hybrid score, nostalgic R&B, Latin trap — and everything in-between.”

In addition to music supervising multiple installments of ViacomCBS’ hit reality series, Love & Hip Hop, Raedio will also partner with ViacomCBS to “host writing camps to create original music for their programming.”

