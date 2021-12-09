Common confirms breakup with Tiffany Haddish: ‘We weren’t feeding the relationship’

"It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in,” the rapper said.

Loading the player...

Common is speaking out for the first time about his breakup with Tiffany Haddish, blaming their busy schedules for their split.

“First of all, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her,” Common said during a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored host Jason Lee.

“We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in,” the rapper continued. “The communication, the respect, just all around, man.”

Common explained that after the COVID-19 restrictions eased up, he and Haddish went back to work and weren’t putting “as much energy” into their relationship.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he said. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

theGrio’s Matthew Allen previously reported that Haddish confirmed their breakup end of November. An insider told PEOPLE that time and distance were the cause for the stars’ romantic dissolution.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source stated.

Common and Haddish met in 2019 on the set of the film The Kitchen. Rumors that they might be dating started in December of that year when Common was allegedly Haddish’s date to her Bat Mitzvah ceremony.

Following a virtual date via the dating app Bumble, Haddish, Common publicly confirmed last summer that they were a couple. During a July 30 episode of the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride!, Haddish called it “hands down the best” relationship of her life.

Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

The following week, Common shared more about their relationship during an appearance on the ABC talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. “She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” Common said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

When Haddish celebrated her birthday on Dec. 3, Common showed her some love on Instagram, per theGrio.

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish!” Common wrote. “One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

Haddish celebrated her birthday in Ciudad Amurallada, a city in Cartagena, Columbia, with some of her closest friends. The Night School star posted videos of herself blowing out her birthday cake, listening to locals busting rhymes, and making several attempts to take a reluctant dive off a yacht into the ocean.

“Moral of the story is it’s not how you start it’s how you finish!” she wrote on IG.

Additional reporting by Chauncey Alcorn.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!