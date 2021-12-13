Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, leaves iHeartRadio tour

The three-time Grammy nominee tested positive for COVID-19 once before

Doja Cat will not be on iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour after testing positive for COVID for a second time.

The platinum-selling rapper, born Amala Dlamini, revealed the news on her Instagram page on Sunday. She said she was tested after she was forced to cancel recent shows when members of her production team tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” Dlamini wrote. “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!”

Dlamini said that while she hates that she has to miss the tour, “the rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups.”

The remaining four stops in the aforementioned cities include Ed Sheeran, The Jonas Brothers, Saweetie, Kane Brown, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, Tai Verdes, and Lil Nas X.

Doja Cat poses at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, from Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

In related news, Lil Nas X had been slated to appear on Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 in the United Kingdom this past weekend, but he, along with rock band Coldplay, also had to pull out after members of their respective production teams tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard,” Capital’s statement read. “Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for Covid-19 and therefore are not able to perform.”

The statement continued, “We’d like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X, and their teams,” Capital continued. “Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on…”

Acts ArrDee and Tom Grennan were selected to fill in, while headliners Sheeran and Justin Bieber played extended sets on their respective performance days, according to The Wrap.

This is the second time that Dlamini has tested positive for COVID-19. She disclosed that she had contracted it July 2020, coming after she had made headlines for downplaying the seriousness of the virus during an Instagram Live session.

“It’s a flu,” she said. “You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep. That’s all you gotta do.”

