Sweet Mae’s Cookie pays homage to Tiffany Biddle’s Southern roots

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sweet Mae’s Cookie found its inspiration from CEO & co-founder Tiffany Lynn Biddle’s Southern great grandmother, Fannie Mae.

Sweet Mae’s Cookie‘s are filled with love and a Southern feeling. Paying homage to her family and Southern roots, Tiffany Lynn Biddle created Sweet Mae’s to help spread the love to other households.

Sweet Mae’s Cookie is a Black-owned cookie business based in Cincinnati, Ohio that draws its inspiration from Biddle’s great grandmother, Fannie Mae. Fannie Mae was an old fashion, Southern cook who spread her love for cooking down the family line. Throughout generation after generation, recipes were passed down. Biddle grew up cooking with her grandmother, Linda.

“Sweet Mae’s is my way to express my passion through every cookie we bake,” Biddle told theGrio.

The spark that created Sweet Mae’s Cookie was a blog. Given her upbringing, Biddle has always been a foodie. She wanted to start a product line and blog, and so the Pursuit of Delights was born. Biddle co-founded this food blog with a friend, Tiffany Dace. Moving forward, Biddle felt like it was perfect for her to start a product line and bring Sweet Mae’s cookies to life.

“Creating Sweet Mae’s Cookies felt like it went perfectly with my family and heritage,” said Biddle.

Emphasizing her heritage and culture, Sweet Mae’s Cookie is how Biddle continues her family’s legacy while doing what she loves. With each cookie, you can taste the love through its unique ingredients and flavor. These cookies are not your typical cookies. Each one is three and a half inches in diameter and three-fourths inches thick, with a brown butter base to add.

“We’re a premium stuffed cookie with a Southern accent,” said Biddle.

The flavors are compiled of things Biddle grew up eating or things that you would normally see as typical flavors in the South.

The business currently sells a number of different flavors that you don’t necessarily see everywhere. From a Strawberry Shortcake cookie to Spiked White Chip. Some of the cookies that will bring you to the South are the Peach Cobbler cookie, the Sweet Potato Pie cookie, and so much more!

Besides the usual Sweet Mae’s cookies, they sell monthly assortments that have different flavors as the months change. Each assortment has four cookies of a different kind. This month’s December assortment has one Spiked White Chip Custard, one Christmas Sprinkle Celebration, one Maple Ginger Molasses, and one Peppermint Bark Hot Cocoa.

Though the business doesn’t have a physical location, you can order Sweet Mae’s Cookie online and have them delivered straight to your home. The cookies are individually wrapped to preserve their freshness throughout the journey! They can be shipped anywhere in the United States and have a shelf life of seven to ten days after receiving them.

Biddle says they hope to expand and become a retail national brand. As their goal has started to come to fruition, Sweet Mae’s Cookie can already be found at a few locations! In Cincinnati, Sweet Mae’s Cookie are sold at ETC Produce & Provisions at the Findlay Market. If you’re in Detroit, Michigan, you can find some at Meijer’s Rivertown Market.

With each bite, you can feel a sense of home, and a touch of Fannie Mae’s love for the holidays.

