Sherri Shepherd returns to host ‘Wendy Williams’ show after emergency appendicitis surgery

Michael Rappaport filled in for Shepherd on Monday following her emergency surgery.

Just over a day after her emergency appendicitis surgery, Sherri Shepherd returned to the guest host The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday morning.

The View alum was set to host The Wendy Williams Show all week while Williams continues to heal after getting diagnosed with COVID-19 in September and continuing to battle Graves Disease. Comedian Michael Rappaport filled in for Shepherd, and told the audience, “She’s feeling fine today and she is resting…get well soon, Sherri. Everybody loves you,” theGrio previously reported.

Well, Shepherd clearly wasted no time bouncing back, as she returned Tuesday morning to host the show, immediately joking with the audience in her Sherri Shepherd way.

At the top of the show, Shepherd entered the studio and immediately quipped with the audience, “I’m telling you I’m swole up, I’m off my sick bed and I’m here,” before saying Williams’ signature catchphrase, “How you doin’?” Shepherd then transitioned to the “Hot Topics” section of the show, where she broke down her weekend and emergency surgery.

Shepherd started off by thanking Williams: “Thank you for letting me hold it down for you until you come back.”

She also thanked Rappaport for filling in with such late notice. She then dived into her experience, explaining that while walking through New York City, she suddenly felt excruciating pain in her abdomen. Upon arriving at the hospital and getting scans, she found out she had appendicitis and was told she had to have emergency surgery at that moment.

Shepherd was still determined to host The Wendy Williams Show, however, and asked her doctor if he could schedule it on Friday. When the doctor told her it had to be on Sunday, Shepherd shared she did something she “never” does: she pulled the celebrity card. “I pulled my mask down and I said, ‘Do you know who I am? I am filling in for Wendy Williams!'”

Doctors told her that if her appendix burst, she could die from it.

She continued to share that she feels “so much lighter” without her appendix and gave the New York Health System Bellevue Hospital a shout-out. Shepherd listed her nurses, doctors and surgeons by name, thanking them all for taking care of her and clearing her to return to work.

Williams has been healing for months while her show has continued on with various guest hosts. In November, Williams took to Instagram to update her fans on her health progress.

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” she wrote. “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

