Anthology series based on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial in development at Starz

'A Moment in Time' will be an anthology series about real-life criminal activity happening under the surface of notable events in hip-hop.

After 50 Cent hinted at wanting to make a series based on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial, the two rappers have confirmed that the series will become a reality. It will be part of 50 Cent’s Starz anthology series, A Moment in Time.

50 and Snoop will each serve as executive producers of the project, with the working title of A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case, as reported by Variety. The story will serve as the second season of the anthology series, part of 50’s multi-series development deal with Starz. A Moment in Time will be a series that focuses on notable events in hip-hop history that had criminal activity bubbling under the surface.

This announcement comes just a month after 50, born Curtis Jackson, hinted at wanting to bring Snoop’s story to life on Twitter, as theGrio previously reported. “I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv. A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare,” the Grammy-winner wrote. “You think you know you have no idea. @snoopdogg story is crazy.”

In 1993, Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., alongside bodyguard McKinley Lee, faced first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of rival gang member Philip Woldemariam. Lee admitted to shooting Woldemariam when he approached a car that Snoop was driving and Lee was riding inside. Both men claimed self-defense and were ultimately acquitted in 1996. The tentative title “Murder was the Case” derives from a song recorded by Snoop from his debut album, Doggystyle, released shortly after the shooting.

As the logline states, “A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case will explore Snoop’s experience through the trial, including his time with his defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who had repped OJ Simpson the year before.”

“‘Murder was the Case’ is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” said 50 Cent. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

Snoop is also happy that his story will be told by 50 and Starz. “I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case,’” added Snoop. “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen.”

Preceding Snoop’s story on A Moment in Time will be season one, entitled Massacre. It will recount the rap beef between 50 and former G-Unit rapper, two-time Grammy nominee The Game, and a murder-for-hire plot involving G-Unit and music impresario Jimmy Henchman. A Moment in Time was first announced last year and will be executive produced by Abdul Williams, the man behind BET’s hit biographic mini-series The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.

A Moment in Time will be the latest of 50’s Starz deal, which includes B.M.F., the biographical series about a notorious Detroit crime family, led by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

