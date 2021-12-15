Below Deck’s Heather Chase apologizes to co-star Rayna Lindsey for using N-word

"While I apologized to Rayna throughout the season, I cannot express enough how remorseful I am," Chase wrote on Instagram.

Heather Chase from Below Deck has officially apologized to her co-star Rayna Lindsey after using the N-word with her repeatedly on the reality series.

Bravo’s hit reality show Below Deck got everyone talking this season, but not for reasons you’d expect. In this week’s episode, Lindsey, a Black cast member, used the N-word, which was then repeated back to her by Chase, who is white. Lindsey approached Chase later and told her she should not use the word at all.

Chase insisted she did not remember saying it and later said Lindsey “made her feel bad” after calling her out.

Below Deck’s Heather Chase has apologized for using a racial slur while speaking with Rayna Lindsey (Credit: Bravo)

Naturally, fans took to social media with their disappointment in Chase, especially considering Bravo’s past of zero tolerance for racist behavior, including last year’s Native American costume worn by Kenya Moore.

One user wrote, “Just finished this week’s Below Deck. My heart hurts for Rayna, who doesn’t feel comfortable to speak freely about how upset she was by the incident. And I’m angry Heather said such an appalling word and didn’t even apologize in the moment. @bravotv, no comment about this ep?”

Just finished this week’s Below Deck. My heart hurts for Rayna, who doesn’t feel comfortable to speak freely about how upset she was by the incident. And I’m angry Heather said such an appalling word and didn’t even apologize in the moment. @bravotv, no comment about this ep? — Mel 🥸 (@melgotserved) December 14, 2021

Is there a reason why we aren’t talking about Heather on Below Deck using racial slurs? Am I missing something? — Brown Noise (@JHUBB) December 15, 2021

Another fan shared similar sentiments, frustrated with the lack of conversation surrounding Chase’s behavior. “Is there a reason why we aren’t talking about Heather on Below Deck using racial slurs? Am I missing something?” they wrote.

On Monday, Chase took to Instagram to apologize and acknowledge her behavior.

“I am sorry for the hurt my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight’s episode. While I apologized to Rayna throughout the season, I cannot express enough how remorseful I am,” she wrote.

“Part of my responsibility as Chief Stewardess is to provide a welcoming, safe environment for the crew and I fell short. Over the past nine months since this episode was filmed, I have learned how my words and actions can affect others and I vow to do better in the future.”

As for Lindsey, she took to her Instagram story after the episode aired to share her side of the triggering situation, per PEOPLE. She wrote that rewatching the episode as it aired was “traumatic…It’s like watching a car crash over and over again.”

Many fans took to Lindsey’s page to express their disappointment in Bravo for not making any statements. She responded to one, writing, “@bravotv you heard the people. I’m very disappointed. They kept rewarding her all season and she thought she was gonna get away with it.”

She alluded it was not the first time Chase had used the slur. She wrote that she was “too comfortable…like I said, she said that s— regularly.”

